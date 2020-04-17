Friday deals: Nest Wifi $199, Galaxy phones from $250, Lenovo Smart Display 7 $99, more

Friday’s best deals include Google Nest Wifi at $199, plus price drops on Samsung Galaxy phones and Lenovo’s new Smart Display. Hit the jump for all that and more in the lastest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Wifi is $199

Bed Bath & Beyond offers the Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Router and Access Point bundle for $199. That’s a $70 savings from retailers like Best Buy and a match of our previous mention.

The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a 2-node system that covers up to 3,800-square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy phones on sale

B&H currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Android Smartphone for $250. Typically selling for $350, today’s offer is $25 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve tracked on an unlocked model.

Samsung’s Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor. Around back you’ll find a triple-camera array comprised of the main 25MP, 123-degree 8MP, and 5MP depth sensors. More deals can be found here.

Lenovo’s new Smart Display 7 on sale

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $99. Typically fetching $129, today’s offer saves you $30, comes within $9 of the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale.

Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at.

