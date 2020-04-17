We reported yesterday that Google Fi now allows embedded/electronic SIM activation on newer iPhone models. Verizon looks to have added Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL support for eSIMs and Dual SIM Dual Standby earlier this month.

With the April security patch (via XDA), Verizon enabled eSIM and Dual SIM Dual Standby capabilities on the Pixel 4. The first allows you to activate cellular service without a Nano SIM present, while the latter lets you use both a physical and virtual card. For example, one network can be used for data, while either could be selected when texting/calling.

Verizon provides full instructions on how to enable through the Settings app on Android 10, with the activation process requiring you provide IMEI2 details and contacting carrier support for provisioning. You’ll have to scan a QR code, while you’ll later be able to name the added SIM, set a color scheme, and select call, SMS, and data preferences.

Verizon’s eSIM FAQ has yet to list the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as supporting DSDS, with only iPhones identified at the moment.

This setup is most convenient for those that travel and need to get a data plan from a foreign carrier. It’s also useful for keeping a personal and business number on one device.

Verizon’s Pixel 4 update rolled out starting April 6 and should be widely available at this point. That security patch also added the “require eyes to be open” preference for face unlock.

