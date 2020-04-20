9to5Google Daily 425: Android 10 flaw causing Pixel lockup issues, Galaxy Fold 2 display specs, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Possible Android 10 flaw causes Google Pixel, other phones to randomly lock up
- Galaxy Fold 2 leak lists full display specs, hole-punch, 120Hz
- Facebook Gaming launches on Android as a game-streaming rival to YouTube, Twitch
- OnePlus 8 Indian pricing reveals bumper discounts w/ Pro starting at just $720
- Samsung pulls recent S20 Ultra update due to numerous bugs and issues
