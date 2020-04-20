LG is capable of producing some good hardware, but the company’s track record for software support is downright awful. In a bright moment full of hope, though, we’re now seeing the company start pushing out the April security update for its LG V60 ThinQ.

We’re in the second half of April at this point, but LG getting a security update within a month is still notable for the company.

Android Authority’s Joe Hindy noted on Twitter that his LG V60 was being updated to the April security patch over the weekend. That’s using a T-Mobile version of the device and, as far as we’re aware, it’s the only model that’s picked up this update so far. Some Reddit users also picked up the update yesterday on T-Mobile models. My AT&T unit has yet to pick it up.

The changelog for this update doesn’t specify anything beyond just the security update, but even just that is great to see. Notably, T-Mobile hasn’t released any support pages on this update yet.

Well, LG is 1 for 1 with security updates on the V60 so far. pic.twitter.com/cDOpd5iS1b — Joe Hindy (@ThatJoeHindy) April 19, 2020

Hopefully, this is just the first of many on-time security updates for the LG V60 ThinQ. As mentioned in our recent review, software support is one of the main things to be concerned about when buying this phone.

