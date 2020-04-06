Report: LG G9, or whatever it’s called, launches May 15

- Apr. 6th 2020 8:31 am PT

0

According to the latest report out of Korea, LG has big plans for May. Apparently, the company is gearing up to launch the LG G9 — or whatever it’s called — on May 15.

Naver reports that LG is planning to launch its next premium smartphone, the device we thought would be the LG G9, on May 15. As was previously reported, the device is apparently ditching the “G” branding in exchange for something new. Whatever that new branding is, LG is going to focus on the “standout features” of a device to create the name.

This upcoming device has also been reported to step down from the traditional “flagship” model by using Qualcomm’s more affordable Snapdragon 765G processor. This would still be powerful enough for most buyers and support features like 5G.

Most likely, too, the phone will support LG’s Dual Screen accessory, offer a 6.7-inch or bigger display, and offer premium cameras and battery life.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what LG announces officially. Previously, the company did tease that it had more to share “soon” regarding its next device.

More on LG:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

LG

LG

LG Electronics is a South Korean-based company that makes different products that work with the Android and Google platforms
LG G9

LG G9

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches