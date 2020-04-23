Google Nest Wifi bundles from $194 lead today’s best deals, Galaxy Tab S5e, more

Today’s best deals include Google Nest Wifi bundles from $194, plus Galaxy Tab S5e starting at $330, and more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Wifi deals return

BuyDig offers the Google Nest Wifi and Access Point bundled with two SanDisk 32GB Extreme microSD Cards for $194. That’s down from the usual $269 price tag and $5 less than our previous mention before the microSD cards are accounted for ($30 value). The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a 2-node system that covers up to 3,800 square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities. We loved it in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e drops to new all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Android Tablet for $410. Typically selling for $480, today’s offer saves you $70, beats our previous mention by $18, and marks a new all-time low. Best Buy also has the 64GB version for $330, down from $400. Armed with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet is perfect for catching up on your favorite shows alongside web browsing and more. It also features up to 14 hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage, as well as face unlocking technology.

JBL Link 10 Portable Assistant Speaker is $50

JBL is currently offering its Link 10 Portable Assistant Speaker for $50 in white. Typically fetching $180, like you’ll currently find for other styles, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $50 and is the best we’ve seen on a new condition model to date. Bringing Google Assistant to a portable form factor, JBL’s Link 10 features an IPX7-waterproof housing, as well as up to 5 hours of audio playback per charge. It’s perfect for controlling smart home gear around the house, or just enjoying some tunes. To round out the features there’s built-in Chromecast support, which lets you add this into your multi-room audio setup.

