Nest Thermostat E bundles highlight today’s best deals, Fossil smartwatches, more

Monday’s best deals include Nest Thermostat E bundles, Fossil’s Gen 5 smartwatch, and the Sonos Playbase. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle Nest Thermostat E with a Hello Video Doorbell

BuyDig is currently bundling a Nest Thermostat E with a Hello Video Doorbell for $239. Normally you’d pay $398 for the thermostat and doorbell, with today’s offer being the current combined sale prices by $90 and matching the 2020 low. This bundle is the perfect way to expand your Assistant-enabled smart home beyond just controlling connected plugs and the like. Nest Thermostat E will have you adjusting temperature by voice or setting automations to keep your home cool through the summer. Throw in the Hello Video Doorbell, and you’ll be able to monitor package deliveries and front porch activity with motion alerts.

Fossil’s Gen 5 Smartwatch drops to new all-time low

Fossil is currently offering its Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $119.40. Other styles are available as well. Typically selling for $295, the price just recently dropped to $199 like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $55 and marks a new all-time low. Pairing an all-metal housing with a dark leather band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support alongside iOS compatibility. You’ll find the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities alongside heart rate monitoring, GPS, and more. Plus, battery life clocks in at over 24 hours on a single charge for all-day use.

Sonos Playbase is $585

Amazon offers the Sonos Playbase in White for $585. As a comparison, it typically sells for $699. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve seen in 2020. The Playbase has a custom-built 10 speaker array inside of it, providing room-filling audio that will bring your movies to life. Plus, you can add rear speakers with a Sonos One or even Play:1 to enjoy an even greater surround sound experience and it supports AirPlay 2. Includes optical input.

