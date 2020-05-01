Google Stadia support is the only thing standing in the way of you being able to play triple-A videogame title no matter where you are — provided you have an active Wi-Fi connection.

Initially, Google Stadia only released with support for gaming on Chrome browsers, the Chromecast Ultra, and Google Pixel phones. Luckily, the official list of supported phones is steadily growing, with more being added as the game streaming platform matures and develops.

If you live in the US, Canada, UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, or the Netherlands, you can enjoy gaming with the cloud service using your smartphone, browser, and TV with a supported Chromecast streaming dongle.

Devices officially supported by Google Stadia

Google Pixel 2/2 XL

Google Pixel 3/3 XL

Google Pixel 3a/3a XL

Google Pixel 4/4 XL

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+

Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+

OnePlus 8/8 Pro

ASUS ROG Phone/ROG Phone II

Razer Phone, Razer Phone II

Can I play without a supported smartphone?

There are some unofficial methods to get Google Stadia working on a smartphone that doesn’t have “official” support, but these are buggy and can be frustrating at best. The only other option is to use the Google Chrome mobile app and use the “Desktop site” option to mimic usage on a desktop or laptop device.

You will need to connect a controller, either wired or via Bluetooth to play your online Stadia game library. We also suggest a smartphone controller holder, which will make your gaming sessions easier to manage. It’s also worth noting that you will have to connect a headset separately to enjoy in-game voice chat unless you use the official Stadia controller.

Further, even if your smartphone doesn’t support Google Stadia, you can still play on almost any computer as long as you are using Google Chrome as your browser. That includes Windows, macOS, Linux, and even Chromebooks!

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: