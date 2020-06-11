Google Stadia now works with any Android smartphone, at least in an “experimental” state. However, adding to the list of officially supported devices, Google Stadia now supports just about every OnePlus smartphone.

In its “This Week in Stadia” post today, Google announced a handful of new features including touch controls, resolution controls on Chromecast, and more. In that reveal, the company also confirmed expanded support for various OnePlus smartphones released over the past few years.

Starting today, June 11th, Google Stadia is officially compatible with:

OnePlus 5, 5T

OnePlus 6, 6T

OnePlus 7 Pro, 7, 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro

Support for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launched earlier this year and rolled out shortly after the phones were shipping to customers. The platform also officially supports Google’s Pixel smartphones, select Samsung Galaxy flagships, and devices from Asus and Razer. OnePlus, though, has the most officially supported devices of any Android OEM.

Now that Google Stadia is supported on more OnePlus devices, we can expect support to roll out to even more devices over the coming months.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: