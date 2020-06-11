Google is today rolling out a suite of Stadia updates to improve mobile gameplay. In addition to expanding to more one OnePlus phones, all Android devices are picking up experimental Stadia support. Meanwhile, mobile touch controls are now rolling out.

While Google is still maintaining a list of officially supported devices — expanding to older OnePlus devices today, the big news is the ability to “play games on Stadia with any Android phone that can install the Stadia app.”

This feature is “still in development,” and Google warns that “not every phone will work perfectly.” Phones on the official list from Google, Samsung, Asus, and Razer feature a more optimized experience, and the Stadia team plans to continue adding more devices over time.

If you’d like to be part of this Experiment, visit the Stadia app, navigate to the Experiments tab in your Settings menu, and choose “Play on this device.”

As part of this announcement, Google also unveiled “Experiments” as its “way of testing out new features so we can get your feedback.”

We’ll have more opt-in programs in the future as we look to bring even more helpful features to you.

Meanwhile, with this expanded support, Google is rolling out mobile touch controls. This virtual overlay lets you play without a controller and/or grip. All the buttons are transparent and the layout is conventional, but there is a row up top for Stadia-specific buttons like Assistant and screenshots.

Support is available on all current titles, while Google will “continue to refine this feature over.” When you launch a game without a connected accessory, a new “Try touch gamepad” option will appear.

Google today also announced the ability to set individual Stadia resolutions for each device, including web, mobile, and Chromecast Ultra.

