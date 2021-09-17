Stadia gains official support for 11 more Samsung devices including Galaxy Tab series

Google Stadia has picked up support for 11 more Samsung devices today, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Tab series, and more.

While the Stadia app allows players to stream games from nearly any Android device in an “experimental” capacity, there’s an ongoing list of officially supported phones and tablets. For these select few — which include devices from OnePlus, Samsung, and the Google Pixel lineup — Stadia works out of the box without needing to change any toggles. Essentially, these are the phones and tablets that Google can assure will offer a good Stadia experience, assuming you have a solid internet connection.

Google has updated this list to add official support for a whopping 11 more phones and tablets from Samsung. The most obvious additions, if belated, are the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, joining every Galaxy S device since the S8 in being supported by Stadia. Similarly, last fall’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now supported devices.

Further down the list, Stadia has now gained its first supported Android tablets with six members of the Galaxy Tab lineup now marked as compatible. However, it’s not clear whether these additions are actually new or simply new to the page, as there are reports as early as last year of the Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A both working on Stadia without the experimental flag.

It’s interesting that even after today’s additions, which range from an affordable tablet to Samsung’s latest flagship, there’s no official support for the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldables.

