Back in February, Google announced that it would require all Nest users to enable two-factor authentication this spring. Google is now starting to enforce this new 2FA account security measure.

This measure is intended for Nest users that have not migrated to a Google Account or enrolled in two-factor authentication where a code gets texted. Those remaining unsecured accounts will be forced to use email-based 2FA at every sign-in.

When a new login is initiated, you’ll receive an email from accounts@nest.com with a six digit verification code to be entered in order to successfully sign in. This code is to verify it is you trying to access your account and without this code, you will not be able to log in.

This is meant to “reduce the likelihood of an unauthorized person accessing your Nest account, even if they have your Nest username and password.” It comes amid numerous sensational stories in the past year of reused credentials stolen from other sites being used to gain access to Nest accounts.

Google today still recommends that you “consider migrating to a Google Account if it’s right for you.” That method takes advantage of the same security apparatus leveraged by Gmail and YouTube.

This Nest 2FA requirement is rolling out this month, with Google alerting users via email before the change is implemented on accounts:

Before making this security change, we will let you know when this feature has launched. However, until then, ensure you can still access the email associated with your Nest account.

