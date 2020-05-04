Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8) this year comes amid COVID-19 driving remote learning around the world. Google is doing its part to celebrate teachers with a Doodle today and by offering more resources to educators.

Back in March, Google compiled various remote learning resources for teachers as part of a “Teach from Home” hub. The site suggests what first-party apps educators can use to accomplish different tasks.

For example, areas with good connectivity are encouraged to use Google Meet, while livestreaming is suggested as a less bandwidth-intensive alternative. Ways to “teach remotely without video calls” include using Google Classroom, making a class page with Google Sites, and using Forms to create online quizzes. There’s also a section on making lessons accessible by showing students how to enable closed captioning in Meet and other accessibility features in G Suite.

Teach from Home now has resources for schools on quickly setting up G Suite for Education. Similarly, a new Teacher Center includes free training on how to use Google’s tools for distance learning. There are also guides for families on how to manage their children’s technology usage in light of increased time online.

Meanwhile, Google.org’s Distance Learning Fund is donating $2 million to DonorsChoose. The funds will help US teachers from schools in high poverty areas:

Together, the Keep Kids Learning program will provide thousands of teachers with $1,000 funding credits that teachers can redeem to get the materials they need to teach remotely and send their students personalized education care packages including items like books, basic supplies, educational games or kits, and groceries for students who rely on school to provide meals.

Lastly, there is a Doodle marking Teacher Appreciation Week that was created with the 2020 State Teachers of the Year. Google also released a new video reflecting the uptick in distance learning. Last month, there was a 3x increase in searches for “how to thank a teacher.”

