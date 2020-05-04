Samsung’s Galaxy A51 is here to try and build on the massive success of last year’s Galaxy A50. After being announced last month, the Galaxy A51 is now widely on sale in the US from US carriers and other retailers. Here’s where to buy it.

From some carriers such as Verizon Wireless, the Galaxy A51 has been available for a few days, but as of May 1, the phone is officially available from AT&T and Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile. No matter where you buy the Galaxy A51, you’ll pay $400 for the mid-range device. Here are all of the details.

Update 5/4: Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A51 will be available unlocked starting today. We’ve updated the section below to reflect those details.

What does the Galaxy A51 bring to the table?

First things first, let’s recap what the Galaxy A51 offers users. Samsung has packed a considerable value in this device. It offers up a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED HD display with a hole-punch cutout in the center for the 32MP selfie camera. There’s also a fingerprint sensor under the display alongside 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an Exynos 9611 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. In the camera department, the Galaxy A51 offers up a quad-camera array — 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 5MP depth.

Which carriers offer the Galaxy A51 for sale?

If you’re on a US carrier, the good news is that the Galaxy A51 can be found pretty widely.

Verizon offers the device for $399, but with monthly payments, it’s often discounted to as little as $10/month. AT&T also offers the Galaxy A51 at the same $399 price with a monthly cost of $13.34 should you opt for the installment plan. Xfinity Mobile offers the A51 for $399 but, for a limited time, it’s $100 if you opt for monthly payments which, in turn, cost $12.50/month. Sprint matches Verizon with a $10/month offer, but retail pricing is still $399.

Samsung.com and Best Buy offer these carrier variants as well. Some retailers and carriers also offer bonus items such as Galaxy Buds or discounts on a smartwatch with your purchase.

Where can I buy the Galaxy A51 unlocked?

Buying a smartphone unlocked means you aren’t tied to any single carrier. As long as the radios inside of your phone work with another network, you can switch as you please. Previously, the Galaxy A51 was only sold unlocked by importing international variants, but Samsung is now selling that model in the States.

To get an unlocked Galaxy A51 officially, you’ll want to head to either Samsung.com or Amazon. Both outlets sell the A51 for $399 with a 12-month warranty, radios for US bands, and compatibility with both GSM and CDMA networks. That means you’ll be able to use the device on any major US carrier including T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon!

