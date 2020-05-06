Anker’s Android essentials sale starts at $14, Galaxy Fit $60, more in today’s best deals

Wednesday’s top deals include a new Anker sale featuring the popular PowerWave Dual Qi Pad and more, plus Samsung’s Galaxy Fit is $60, and the iconic Harman Kardon SoundSticks are discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Charger for $28. That’s a 40% savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked to date.

Anker’s PowerWave 10 delivers two Qi charging pads with up to 7.5W speeds. It’s an ideal nightstand solution for powering up multiple devices, such as an iPhone and AirPods. Its sleek design won’t take up too much room, either, which is great. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here.

Samsung Galaxy Fit

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung Galaxy Fit Smartwatch for $60 in both black and white styles. Typically selling for $79, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $9, and marks a new 2020 low.

Featuring an AMOLED display, Samsung has packed everything from heart rate monitoring to smartphone notifications into Galaxy Fit alongside up to a full week of battery life per charge. It’s also water-resistant up to 50-meters and can automatically track workouts.

Score Harman Kardon’s iconic SoundSticks Wireless

Harman Kardon offers its SoundSticks Wireless Bluetooth Speaker System for $180. While it originally fetched $270, we’ve more recently been tracking a $220 going rate with today’s offer saving you $40 and matching our previous mention.

Harman Kardon’s fan-favorite SoundSticks are some of the most iconic speakers out there, sporting a unique clear design and 2.1-channel audio. Bluetooth connectivity simplifies your desk setup, improving your Mac’s sound quality without getting wires involved.

Best trade-in deals

