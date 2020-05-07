Google Pixel 4/XL hits new all-time low, plus Nest Hub bundles return, more in today’s deals

Thursday’s best deals include Google Pixel 4/XL at a new all-time low, plus Google Nest Hub bundles, and the Motorola One Action. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 4/XL hits all-time low

Best Buy offers Google Pixel 4 from $450. That’s a $349 savings from the regular going rate and $49 better than our previous mention and Amazon’s current price. It’s also the best we’ve seen in 2020. Pixel 4 XL is now $550, which is also $350 off and $49 better than our previous mention, as well.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering up to a days worth of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities.

Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with a Hello Video Doorbell

BuyDig currently offers the Google Nest Hub bundled with a Hello Video Doorbell for $229. Typically picking up both the smart display and doorbell together would run you $308, with today’s offer saving you 25% and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve tracked in 6-months.

Nest Hub kickstarts your smart home setup by bringing Assistant to a 7-inch screen, which makes it perfect for pulling up feeds from the included video doorbell. You’ll also be able to enjoy intelligent motion and person alerts, as well as easily keep an eye on package deliveries with the Hello Doorbell.

Motorola’s One Action Smartphone at $248

Amazon is offering the Motorola One Action 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $248. That’s up to $102 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2.

Armed with a 6.3-inch display, triple camera system, and 128GB of storage, this affordable smartphone has many of the features touted in flagship devices that cost 3-4 times more. Portrait photos are supported, allowing you to bring that shot on DSLR look to your everyday pictures. This handset supports a wide variety of service providers ranging from AT&T to Sprint, T-Mobile to Verizon, and more.

