Late last month, an internal carrier listing suggested that Google’s next mid-range phone would become available in Germany on May 22. The Pixel 4a’s launch date now looks to be delayed until June, according to new carrier documents.

Caschys Blog is back today with an updated internal listing from Vodafone showing that the Pixel 4a’s “expected delivery” date is now June 5. Using similar methods, the German publication accurately predicted the Pixel 3a launch last year. It not clear whether this data reflects international availability.

This two-week delay is minor in the grand scheme, but would make for a much later launch than 2019 — when the Pixel 3a become available in the stores on the same day as it was announced.

The earlier May date would have suggested that a launch is imminent, with the company likely turning to a blog post. I/O was widely assumed to be Made by Google’s next hardware launch event before it was canceled entirely due to the coronavirus. This new June 5 launch date for the Pixel 4a happens to be two days after Google’s Android 11: The Beta Launch Show.

At that event, Google will launch the public Android 11 Beta, which was pushed back from this month, and detail splashy, consumer-facing changes to the OS. A Pixel announcement — featuring Android 10 — is somewhat thematically inconsistent, and might be a distraction from the software news. That said, it would make for an even more splashy event and there are benefits for several Google teams to consolidate on one day for the big news.

