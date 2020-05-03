[Update: Zoom, Night Sight, Portrait] Google Pixel 4a camera stills leak in early comparison

Back in March, the Pixel 4a was extensively revealed in a video hands-on that showed the design and device in action. The people responsible for that footage are now leaking some camera stills captured by the Pixel 4a.

Original 4/30: The Pixel 4a — which we reported has a 12.2-megapixel primary camera in April — is compared to the Redmi Note 7 by Julio Lusson of TecnoLike Plus. Megapixel count does not matter, with the latter 48MP sensor paling next to Google’s upcoming mid-ranger in the first set of shots.

Color is noticeably better on the Pixel 4a in both low-light and outdoor conditions. The images from the Google phone share the same Pixel look as the current generation of devices.

Update 5/3: We now have a slew of more samples from the same source as part of a video released today. Of particular note are the Night Sight and Astrophotography samples:

Astrophotography

Software zoom (shown below in 1x, 3x, and 8x) increments are also particularly impressive since this phone lacks the Pixel 4’s telephoto lens:

1x 3x 8x

We can also see single-lens Portrait Mode on display:

A Google Photos gallery with full resolution imagery is available here, while XDA notes that the Sony IMX363 is the rear camera sensor on the Pixel 4a in another repeat appearance from the Pixel 3, 3a, and 4.

That said, there are some caveats about this Pixel 4a camera leak. They are from a prototype Pixel 4a running early hardware and software. We managed to perform an APK Insight on the installed version (7.4) of Google Camera that revealed future work on 4K 60FPS video recording, most likely for other devices.

As we reported, the Pixel 4a will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 with 6GB of RAM and feature the Titan M chip, but no Pixel Neural Core. There will be a 5.81-inch OLED panel at 2340 x 1080 with hole-punch front-facing 8MP camera. Storage options could range from 64GB to 128GB, while the 3,080mAh battery has 18W fast charging over USB-C.

On the software front, it will feature the “new Google Assistant” with pricing, according to one billboard leak, suggesting a starting price of $399. There is no larger model, with the color options being Just Black and Barely Blue.

