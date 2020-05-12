Save on official Pixel 4/XL cases at $16, Acer Chromebooks, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include Google Pixel 4/XL cases at $16, plus Acer Chromebooks, and WD USB-C storage. Hit the jump for all of that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Verizon discounts Pixel 4/XL cases

Verizon Wireless currently offers the official Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases for $16 in two styles. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 60%, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you’ll pay $35 when taking advantage of Amazon’s competing offer right now.

Google’s official Pixel 4/XL cases coat the handset in a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and wireless charging support. You’ll also be able to call up Assistant w“with just a squeeze” thanks to Google’s Active Edge technology.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 hits $279

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $279. Normally $329, this is a match of our last mention and is the best available.

Offering you an 11-inch display, this Chromebook can convert into a tablet thanks to a 2-in-1 design. It’s great for playing games with Google Stadia, writing term papers, browsing Facebook, or watching Disney+. Thanks to 10-hours of battery life, you’ll enjoy all-day usage before it’s time to plug it back in. Plus, you’ll get two USB-C and one USB-A port, giving you quite a few ways to plug in. This Chromebook also has the Android Play Store built-in, giving you access to millions of applications to easily install and use.

Add USB-C storage to your setup

Amazon is currently offering the WD 2TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for $70. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for an over 22% discount and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low at Amazon. For comparison, other 2TB USB-C hard drives sell for $90 or so at Amazon. Wrapped in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USB-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5GB/s transfer speeds. Perfect for adding some extra storage to your MacBook or iPad that won’t require an extra dongle or accessory. You’re also looking at a 3-year warranty.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Wyze Band Review: Track your heart rate and control Alexa for just $25 [Video]

Tranya Rimor Review: Affordable true wireless earbuds for audiophiles [Video]

Hands-on: Some of our favorite WFH accessories for the casual gamer [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: