SanDisk storage from $10 highlights today’s best deals, plus Sony Android Auto Receivers, more

Thursday’s best deals include notable savings on SanDisk storage, plus Sony Android Auto Receivers, and Anker’s 1-day Bluetooth speaker sale. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

SanDisk storage heavily discounted

Best Buy is offering notable savings on SanDisk storage. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, or you can opt for curbside pickup at most locations. Our top pick is the SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C Portable SSD for $280. As a comparison, it originally sold for $450 but trends around $330 or more. It just dropped to $300 at various retailers like Amazon. SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSDs feature transfer speeds up to 550 MB/s, 128-bit encryption, and a water-resistant design. It’s completely bus-powered, so you won’t need an extra power cable or wall outlet.

Sony Android Auto Receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto Receiver for $300. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in over three months. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride, regardless of which smartphone ecosystem you’re in. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on the road.

Amazon’s 1-day Anker Gold Box

Anker via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers. One standout here is the Anker Soundcore Boost 20W Bluetooth Speaker for $45. That’s $15 or 25% off the regular $60 price tag and the lowest total we can find. This speaker sports dual drivers, twin subwoofers that deliver 20 watts of power, and an extra bass boost function. You can listen for up to 10 hours before the included charging cable is needed, and you’ll find a handy USB port for powering other devices.

