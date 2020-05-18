Anker’s Memorial Day sale offers Android essentials from $9, plus Galaxy 20 $800, more

Monday’s top deals include Anker’s Memorial Day sale from $9, plus notable markdowns on Samsung Galaxy S20, and the Moto One Action. Head below for additional deals and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Memorial Day sale

Anker has launched its annual Memorial Day sale at Amazon with notable discounts on smartphone accessories and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is Anker’s 7.5W PowerWave Qi Charging Stand for $24. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This Qi charging stand is a great option for your desk or nightstand, with an upright design that makes it easy to keep an eye on notifications and more. You’ll also be able to count on wireless charging speeds upwards of 7.5W. Plus, it charges in both landscape and portrait modes. Dive into the rest of today’s deals here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 starts at $800

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Android Smartphone for $800 in a variety of colors. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches the all-time low. You can also save $200 on the S20+, bringing the price down to $1,000 at Amazon. Sporting 6.2- and 6.7-inch displays respectively, Samsung’s latest flagship handsets come equipped with all-day battery life at 28 and 34 hours. Each model sports 128GB of onboard storage as well as 5G connectivity. The S20+ stands out with 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses that are backed by Samsung’s Single Take AI.

Moto One Action drops to $250

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $250 in Denim and White. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer saves you $100, is the third-best we’ve seen to date, and comes within $21 of the all-time low. Centered around a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Moto One is powered with an octa-core processor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors. Motorola completes the package with 128GB of storage, Dolby Audio, and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

