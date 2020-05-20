Hulu has quickly become one of the best streaming services to pour your money into and, today, it’s announced a brand new redesign. That revamped Hulu TV interface should come to Android TV too, but we have no idea when it will.

As our colleagues at 9to5Mac reported earlier today, Hulu has announced a complete redesign to its TV interface. Instead of the unique, graphic-heavy interface it’s been using for the past couple of years, Hulu is option for something that’s simpler to navigate and a bit closer to what Disney+ and ESPN+ offer, two services it can be bundled with.

Viewers can now navigate through collections vertically and explore within a collection by moving horizontally. This navigation pattern is something our viewers are accustomed to and matches the navigation pattern across Disney+ and ESPN+, making it easier for viewers who subscribe to the Disney bundle to switch between services and navigate with ease. When testing, viewers found it easy and intuitive to adjust to this updated navigation pattern.

This new interface is rolling out to Apple TV and Roku users starting today, but Hulu couldn’t confirm when other platforms would pick up the changes. That includes Google’s Android TV.

Hulu has a bit of a complicated relationship with Android TV. The app has been available on Google’s platform for years, but it often goes neglected. This latest interface revamp is the biggest one Hulu has put out in nearly 5 years, but that previous design only arrived on Android TV last year. I think it’s safe to say we won’t have to wait quite that long for this redesign to arrive — Hulu says other platforms can expect it “over the next few months” — but don’t bet on it coming anytime particularly soon based on that track record.

