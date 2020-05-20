The impact of COVID-19 has essentially shuttered every major tech event and launch for 2020, and at this point we’re really not expecting anything to change in the near future. Now, a report from The Korea Herald seems to confirm that Samsung will be skipping a physical event for its Galaxy Note 20 launch and instead hosting it online.

According to this latest report, Samsung isn’t planning to host a physical launch event for the Galaxy Note 20. In the past, Samsung has held launch events for Note devices in New York City around August. The timing is this year’s launch would be the same, but no one will be heading to NYC.

Part of this decision comes from the sheer scale of Samsung’s launch events. The Galaxy S20/Galaxy Z Flip launch in February was the last major tech launch and apparently attracted 3,000 attendees from around the world. Given the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic and especially its effect in New York City, it just wouldn’t be smart to host that event in person.

Since there’s no physical location for Samsung to secure this time around, the date is apparently still flexible, but it should be at some point in August. When the event does roll around, we’ll be expecting the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+, and a second-generation Galaxy Fold too.

