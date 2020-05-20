Wednesday’s best deals: Woot 1-day Android sale from $40, Nest Hello Doorbell $168, more

Today’s best deals include Pixel phones and more at Woot, plus Google’s Nest Hello Doorbell at $168, and the Razer Junglecat. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel deals abound at Woot today

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished Android smartphones from $40. One standout is Pixel 2/XL on sale from $100, which is a match of our previous mention. Consider going this route if you have someone on your list that isn’t in need of the latest tech, but would appreciate a new device.

Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell is $168

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $168. That’s $61 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to smart doorbells, there are a lot of options out there. There’s only one that is made by Google though, and that’s Nest Hello. This video doorbell has a built-in HD camera with night vision, allowing you to see who’s there, whether you’re home or not. Its high-end look is bound to look great on any home, and built-in motion detection capabilities add yet another layer of security to your house.

Razer Junglecat converts an Android smartphone

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Junglecat Game Controller for Android smartphones at $85. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Razer Junglecat brings a Nintendo Switch-style gaming experience to your Android smartphone with a modular design. Alongside over 100 hours of battery life per charge, low-latency Bluetooth connectivity rounds out the notable features for elevating your gameplay experience. It’s compatible with the Razer Phone 2, alongside the latest Samsung Galaxy handsets, and more.

Best trade-in deals

