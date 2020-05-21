OxygenOS Open Beta 14 and Beta 4 are now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, with plenty of tweaks and the May 2020 security patch.

As you’d expect, the latest beta updates were announced over on the official OnePlus forums in a duo of posts. It brings a number of core fixes and tweaks for the early-2019 OnePlus 7 series devices including fixes for the disappearing contacts in the address book, adds more clock style options for the ambient display, plus the May 2020 security patch.

[Update 05/21]: Shortly after publishing, the OxygenOS Beta builds for the entire OnePlus 7 series appear to have been pulled. We’re not sure the reason why, but can only assume that it is due to a major bug or problem. We have heard reports that battery life was severely affected, but it’s still not clear why OnePlus would pull the OTA files so suddenly. If you have installed, be sure to let us know if you have encountered any major bugs or issues down in the comments section below.

Also included in OxygenOS Open Beta 4 and 14 are some tweaks to the software voice input, and you can now view call recording history within the phone app. This might be a neat inclusion for those recording their calls regularly. You can check out the full (identical) changelogs for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 14 for OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro update changelog

System Fix the problem that some software voice input cannot be recognized Fix the problem of the disappearance of contacts in the address book on some devices More clock style options now available in ambient display (Settings—Customization—Clock style) Improved system stability and fixed general issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

Phone Now you can view call recording in call history ( Move to the call history, click the three-dot menu on the upper right to access the call recording）



OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update changelog

System Fix the problem that some software voice input cannot be recognized Fix the problem of the disappearance of contacts in the address book on some devices More clock style options now available in ambient display（Settings—Customization—Clock style） Improved system stability and fixed general issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

Phone Now you can view call recording in call history (Move to the call history, click the three-dot menu on the upper right to access the call recording）



For those on the Open Beta path, you should be receiving an OTA notification right now — or at least very soon. You can get the OxygenOS Open Beta 14 and 4 updates on your OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, or 7T Pro using the Oxygen Updater app a little bit sooner though.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: