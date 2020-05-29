Friday’s best deals include the Acer Spin 15 Chromebook at $70 off, Nest Cam IQ 2-pack $348, more

Today’s best deals include the Acer Spin 15 Chromebook for $70 off, plus Nest Cam IQ is $348, and you can save on Marshall headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer’s Spin 15 Chromebook is $70 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook for $379. It’s also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $449, today’s offer saves you $70, marks the first discount we’ve seen this year, and is the lowest since December. Living up to its name, Acer Spin touts a 15-inch 1080p display with a 360-degree folding hinge that allows this Chromebook to convert into a tablet. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage with support for microSD card expansion alongside dual USB-C ports and two USB-A slots. With 175 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Find more details down below.

Nest Cam IQ 2-pack is $348

Home Depot is currently offering a 2-pack of Nest Cam IQ 1080p Indoor Security Cameras for $348. It’s also at Best Buy and Google directly. Normally $299 each, right now Nest Cam IQ is on sale for around $230 each at most retailers. For comparison, today’s deal saves you up to $250 over the regular price. Offering 1080p footage, Nest Cam IQ lets you keep an eye on your home from afar. There’s even 12X digital zoom so you can really get in close and find out what’s going on should the need arise. Plus, you can easily ask Google Assistant to show you the video feed on smart displays and more.

Marshall Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $150. Typically fetching $280, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen this year, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Marshall’s Mid Headphones sport a stylish, vintage-inspired design and comes backed by an arsenal of features like active noise cancellation. You’ll enjoy 20 hours of playback when blocking out the audio around you, or up to 30 otherwise. There’s a pair of custom-tuned drivers alongside a built-in control knob and a leather carrying case complete the package.

