The rollout of RCS has been slow, but as Sundar Pichai mentioned recently, it’s starting to gain momentum. This week, user reports reveal that Google is apparently rolling out RCS support to Google Messages users in India.

Over the past few days, more users in India have been reporting that RCS has been going live in their Messages app directly through Google’s rollout. To date, that rollout has expanded from the UK and France after it initially launched to the US, Spain, and several other regions.

Ishan Agarwal, a well-known leaker based in India tweeted that he has multiple Samsung smartphones that have seen RCS enabled in the past couple of days. In a private message, he confirmed those devices were on the Airtel network, but it’s clear from his screenshot that this is Google’s RCS rollout. The folks over at PiunikaWeb have captured reports from other users seeing the same rollout on their devices.

As with previous rollouts, you’ll only see this functionality if you are using the Google Messages app. After that point, checking Settings > Chat Features will show whether or not your device is connected to RCS chat.

More on RCS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: