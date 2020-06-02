Android 11 will significantly revamp the Pixel’s Power menu with smart home “Device controls.” Over the past few days, the feature has leaked again, and you can now enable it on Android 11 DP4 with the latest version of the Google Home app.

To make way for a fullscreen menu, power controls for Emergency, Power off, Restart, and Lockdown/Screenshot are moved to the top. At the moment, there is no way to show more than four actions.

Underneath is the Google Home logo and a grid of connected smart home devices. In the case of lights, the on/off status is noted with a bulb icon along with the name you’ve given and the room it resides in. These tiles are gray when disabled and yellow when active with the fill corresponding to the current percentage. On/off is a simple tab, while you can also drag to adjust brightness.

An overflow button at the top lets you “choose controls to access from the power button menu.” There’s a link to “See other apps” at the bottom of the screen. Home devices are shown by groups and rooms with stars to show/hide. Most accessory types within the Home app should appear in this new menu.

Besides smart home controls, “Cards & passes” will appear just below the row of device options. According to yesterday’s early rollout of Android 11 Beta 1 for some Pixel users, there will be a new “Power menu” to control the experience. One of those options will let you show these smart “Device controls” on the lockscreen.

That is not possible on Developer Preview 4 today, but you can show/hide Google Pay-stored payment methods from the Settings > System > Gestures menu.

Google Home 2.23 is rolling out via the Play Store, but you can download and sideload immediately via APK Mirror on Android 11.

