Despite just being developer previews, the first three Android 11 releases have had their share of new features and UI tweaks. The unscheduled Android 11 DP4 is available today and we’re finding every new feature.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into Android 11 DP4’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often.)

Google is now planning seven releases over the coming months before the consumer launch in Q3 2020 to Pixel and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 11 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 11 Developer Preview 1, DP2, and DP3.

‘Undo’ gesture for app removals in multitasking removed

