A handy utility for Android users with a Windows PC has been Microsoft’s Your Phone app. Now, the Your Phone app on Windows is preparing a couple of upgrades including text recognition and a pop-out view for messages.

Since its launch, the Your Phone apps has been able to mirror text messages from an Android phone to your Windows computer and, over time, the app has added more functionality for files, calls, and more. As spotted by Windows Latest, an upcoming update for the app will also allow conversations to be split from the full app.

It’s not live yet, but when this pop-up view option arrives you’ll will be able to put a specific messaging thread into its own window on your screen. This might be handy for conversations you have throughout the day! The undocked window can be resized and moved however you’d like. Along with that change, the messages view will also add a calling shortcut.

Further, the Your Phone app will soon add support for text recognition in images. This isn’t new functionality if you’ve ever tried something like Google Lens, but support for OCR in the Your Phone app could make it really easy to copy phone numbers or addresses from an image sent to your device. A simple right-click shows an option to copy all text from the image.

It’s still not clear when these features will launch for everyone, but they’re expected to arrive at least in beta releases in the next several weeks.

