For Windows 10 users, Microsoft’s “Your Phone” app has been a powerful tool for pairing an Android smartphone to your PC. In the time since its debut, the app has only gotten more powerful. In some of its most recent updates, “Your Phone” has added support for Android phone calls and more.

Last week, an update to the “Your Phone” app on Windows 10 added the ability to push Android phone calls over to the PC. This functionality first arrived on select Samsung smartphones around the time of the Galaxy Note 10 launch, but this update brings that to more Android smartphones as MSPowerUser highlighted. The feature was previously available to users in the preview program but is now available to everyone.

Unfortunately, unlike on those Samsung devices, this integration requires a Bluetooth connection to your phone. For modern laptops, this shouldn’t be a problem, but for some custom-built desktop PCs or even older computers, Bluetooth might not be available. That’s a bit of a shame, but overall this is a win for lots of Windows users. If your PC doesn’t have Bluetooth for whatever reason, you can also buy a cheap dongle on Amazon.

Beyond calls, Microsoft has also updated the Your Phone app to copy over your wallpaper from Android over to Windows. This might not be exactly what you’re thinking, though, as it won’t put that wallpaper on your desktop. It was announced on Twitter (via Neowin) that the Your Phone app will now show the wallpaper currently in use on your device on the icon that shows your phone is connected. It’s a minor but appreciated little addition.

Because #yourphone is, well, *your* phone, we wanted to make it feel as such on your PC. Rolling out now to #windowsinsiders (at 50%) you can enjoy your phone wallpaper being applied with acrylic transparency to the nav bar + larger icon. PS: Calls is now fully rolled out at 100% pic.twitter.com/qe9OqSwzKD — Roberto Bojorquez [Microsoft] (@bojorchess) January 31, 2020

