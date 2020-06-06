‘Your Phone’ app for Windows 10 now controls music playing on your Android phone

If you’re a Windows user, Microsoft’s “Your Phone” app has made it really easy to pair your Android device to a computer, and it keeps getting great updates too. Now, Microsoft is rolling out another update for the Your Phone app, this time giving music controls over your Android phone from Windows.

Announced a few weeks ago, this feature allows users the ability to control the music on their Android smartphone directly from a Windows 10 PC. Where might that be handy? Spotify already allows this using its Connect service, but other services don’t offer the same capability such as YouTube Music. The Your Phone app can now fill that void.

When enabled, a set of basic music controls — play/pause, skipping tracks — appears in the Your Phone sidebar along with the track information, album art, and the name of the service that’s playing audio. You can see it in action in the screenshot below. The option works with YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Xiaomi Music, and Google Podcasts too.

As spotted by the folks over at TechDows, this functionality is live in the latest updates to the Your Phone app. You’ll need to be on version 1.20051.93.0 on your Windows PC and version 1.20051.113.0 on Android.

