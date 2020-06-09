Back in 2018, Google’s keyboard app for Android and iOS added “customized stickers based on you.” The Gboard 9.5 beta today suggests that “Minis” will soon be removed, while there’s more work on emoji suggestions.

Removal of ‘Mini’ stickers

The “Mini” creation process involves taking a selfie and having Google’s machine learning algorithms suggest a skin tone, hair style, and accessories, including earnings/piercings, t-shirt color, headwear, and glasses. These stickers can be customized at any time with three packs created in total.

Gboard 9.5 today features a string that reveals how “Minis will go away soon.” Hopefully, the ones you’ve already created will be saved and that Google is only removing the creation process.

<string name=”deprecate_minis_banner_title”>Note: Minis will go away soon</string>

This notice is not yet live in the app this evening.

More emoji suggestions

Back in April, we spotted work on an “emoji bar” that went live for some users earlier this month. It’s essentially another row above the suggestion strip that lets you “Access your favorite emojis instantly.” There’s a shortcut to access the full emoji panel at the right, while the option to disable is available.

Gboard is developing another system for recommending emojis. This one lives at the top of the emoji grid/list and is just called “Suggestions.” “Recently used” is moved down, while Google is also working on the ability/button to see “Frequently used” characters instead. This is also not yet live.

How to update?

You can sign-up for Gboard’s beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of Gboard is immediately rolled out by Google when it’s available.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

