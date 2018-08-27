Google’s ‘Mini’ stickers go official for Gboard, creates emojis from your selfies

Gboard makes it pretty easy to express yourself beyond words in a conversation with easy access to GIFs, stickers, and more. Now, Google is adding a new option that lets you create custom stickers from your own likeness.

As we’ve discovered in recent weeks on several occasions, Google is adding “Mini” stickers to Gboard. This new sticker pack allows users to take a selfie and have a cartoon likeness created from it similar to Bitmoji. We first spotted this in a Gboard beta release last month, as well as in Android Messages. Today, though, it’s going live to all.

Like Allo’s “Selfie Stickers,” these Mini stickers allow users to snap a selfie and have the app create a cartoon emoji based on their likeness. Google explained how the feature worked to Engadget earlier today:

…the feature uses a combination of machine learning, neural networks and artist illustrations to conjure up the best representation of you, taking into account various characteristics like your skin tone, hair color and style, eye color, face shape and facial hair.

This sticker pack creates 100 sticker styles based on your personalized avatar with “Bold” or “Sweet” modes. For now, we’re not seeing this live on any of our devices, but it should be rolling out over the next day or two. Gboard v7.5 launched on Google Play today, and presumably, you’ll need that to use these new stickers.

