Thanks to the newly released Android 11 Beta, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are the first devices from the firm to receive a dedicated dark mode toggle.

If you cast your mind back, you may remember that OnePlus made promises to bring a dedicated dark mode toggle in a future OxygenOS update. Well, although this isn’t technically a true OxygenOS build designed for the masses, it still gives you the highly requested feature on your OnePlus 8 series smartphone.

While digging into the latest OS update on one of our OnePlus 8 devices, we easily found the dark mode toggle nestled within the quick settings panel. This will undoubtedly save the arduous process of heading into your theming settings each time you want to dim your device theme.

You will have to enable it to get access but it works exactly as you’d expect — toggling simply activates or deactivates accordingly. You can see it in action in the screenshots below:

The Android 11 Beta update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro still isn’t something we would recommend downloading and installing on your main smartphone though. While this toggle dedicated dark mode toggle is nice to finally see on a OnePlus device, the software is far too buggy and unstable for daily usage — and that is evident even during the initial setup process.

However, if you simply must have the very latest software on your device, then you can download and install the Android 11 Beta by following the full guide on the official OnePlus forums. Unfortunately, we don’t yet know when this dark mode toggle might come to other OnePlus smartphones, be that via stable updates or an Open Beta. With that said, at least it will definitely be there when OxygenOS 11 drops later this year.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: