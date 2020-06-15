Since 2015, Google has hosted the Material Design Awards to “showcase the flexibility and capability of the Material Design system.” Nominations for the 2020 Material Design Awards are now open with Google focusing on more straightforward themes for the sixth edition.

Hosted by Google Design, there are three — down from four last year — categories: Material Theming, Dark Theme, and Material Motion. Any Android, iOS, and web product that updated or launched between September 2019 and October 2020 is eligible.

Material Theming

For this category, we’re looking for products that show a strong understanding of Material Theming, and how it can create depth and cohesion throughout a product. Products nominated for this category will have created consistent, expressive experiences through the systematic application of color, shape, and typographic treatments.

Dark Theme

Utilizing a dark theme isn’t simply a stylistic choice. A dark theme offers new ways of fulfilling user needs, whether it’s by tailoring their experience for low-light environments, or extending the battery life of their mobile device to meet the demands of a busy day. We’re seeking products that are both beautiful and legible, applying color and contrast thoughtfully to craft a harmonious presentation of their brand identity.

Material Motion

Used well, motion forges a natural link between the user and a product experience. It communicates energy, responding to the user’s touch with precision and personality. And it tells a story, guiding users forward by revealing information at just the right moment. We’re in search of products which come to life by exhibiting masterful use of animation, making the complex feel simple and expressing your brand effortlessly.

Only self-nominations (individual or company) are accepted with entries due by October 16, 2020. The Material Design Award winners will be announced in December 2020.

All previous winners are listed here:

