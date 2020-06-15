The Samsung Galaxy A series is debuting in full force in the United States this year, with the Galaxy A51 having gone on sale recently and more devices on the way. Today, Samsung has revealed the release date for its Galaxy A71 5G.

Starting June 19th, you’ll be able to pick up the Galaxy A71 5G from both T-Mobile and Sprint. Later this Summer, Samsung says the device will go on sale at Verizon (presumably with a special model) and AT&T, as well as being sold unlocked through retail channels such as Samsung.com. Pricing lands at $599.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, for those who missed previous announcements, is the top-tier of the Galaxy A-series. It offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch camera cutout, a 32MP selfie camera, 64MP + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth camera array on the rear, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery, and Android 10, too.

Unlike the Galaxy A51, it will also be available in three colors.

Notably, too, the Galaxy A71 5G is the first smartphone to debut in the United States with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. That chip was designed in part to be an alternative to the company’s flagship chip, but it hasn’t been released in too many phones so far. For the United States, the Galaxy A71 5G is the first one. Later this year, that’s the same chip Google’s Pixel 5 will be using.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: