Rumors this week have exposed Samsung’s plans for some new wearable devices to hit the scene and, now, we have a potential launch date. A report from SamMobile reveals that the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live will make their official debut in July.

There’s no specific date available yet, but sometime in July we can apparently expect Samsung to reveal its two latest wearable products.

Firstly, that includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. That device is skipping the Watch 2 name, presumably to avoid confusion with the Galaxy Watch Active 2. This product, though, will see Samsung return to the rotating bezel design.

The Galaxy Buds Live, on the other hand, are those weird-looking “bean” earbuds. These are a radical departure from Samsung’s previous earbud designs, but if rumors of pricing and features turn out to be correct, they could be an excellent addition to the market!

Samsung is reportedly planning to host an online-only event in August to launch its Galaxy Note series, though, so why not include these two products there? That seems somewhat logical, but Samsung has done separate unveilings like this in the past. Last year, when debuting the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2, the company split those announcements into earlier press releases to keep focus on the Galaxy Note 10 series. Based on this report, we can expect the same this year.

