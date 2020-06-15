The past year has been far from kind to Huawei as the company struggled with a ban that essentially cut it off from US companies. Today, though, the US government has confirmed that it is easing the restrictions on Huawei a bit and allowing the company to work with US firms on 5G standards.

As reported by Reuters, the US Commerce Department signed off on a rule change that will enable Huawei to work with US companies specifically on setting standards for 5G technology. This wouldn’t ease up the restrictions fully, but it would open the door for Huawei to share its expertise when it comes to 5G standards.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement:

The United States will not cede leadership in global innovation. The department is committed to protecting US national security and foreign policy interests by encouraging US industry to fully engage and advocate for US technologies to become international standards.

What does this mean for Huawei’s Android phones? Unfortunately, it still doesn’t mean they’re getting Android apps back any time soon. However, this is a step in the right direction for Huawei to get back to the normal it’s missed for the past couple of years.

