Samsung officially reveals BTS Edition Galaxy S20+, Buds+, launching June 19

- Jun. 15th 2020 7:56 am PT

Following a couple of recent leaks, Samsung has today officially revealed its new “BTS Edition” products with the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+.

Working with the “global pop music and cultural sensation,” Samsung has gone official with the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. This new smartphone and pair of earbuds don’t change anything under the hood on either products, but are simply cosmetic refreshes.

The Galaxy S20+ gets a shade of purple on its glass back that extends over to the metal frame, too. The device also has a purple heart icon on its rear camera module. Internally, though, it’s the same phone, complete with Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, triple cameras, and more. There’s also a custom BTS theme on Samsung’s software which, of course, is still based on Android 10. Presumably, the customizations include icons, wallpapers, and more.

The Galaxy Buds+, too, get this special variant with a purple paintjob on the earbuds — but only on the touchpad — as well as the carrying/charging case. On both parts of the product, too, there’s BTS branding throughout. Stephanie Choi, senior vice president and head of global marketing team of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics said:

Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are the result of a collaboration between BTS, whose members spread messages of love and harmony through music, and Samsung, which is creating a better future with meaningful innovation. We hope it will be a source of joy and entertainment for fans and consumers around the world.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will launch first through Weverse, a fan store for BTS and some other bands, on June 19 for Korea and the United States. Pre-orders will also be open the same day from Samsung.com. Both devices will also be sold widely starting on July 9th, the “seventh anniversary of the BTS fan collective.”

You can already reserve a unit on Samsung’s US store.

