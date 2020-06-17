Google is rolling out an update to the Nest Wifi and Google Wifi that will “improve overall network performance on slow internet connections.” This comes as people have primarily stayed indoors and used more device in recents months.

Original 6/16: This update is meant to make the routers work “more smoothly” and specifically sees your Wi-Fi “better support multiple video calls, gaming sessions, and more simultaneously.” Google touts the following improvements in a consumer-facing blog post this morning:

“This update will improve overall network performance on slow internet connections, which means your Wi-Fi will better support multiple video calls, gaming sessions, and more simultaneously.”

“General security and stability improvements”

“Improve[d] device connection speeds on wireless networks

“Optimizations so your devices move to faster Wi-Fi radio channels”

“Our priority device feature is also getting smarter, so you can rest assured Wi-Fi traffic will be prioritized to the device you choose”

As usual, the Google and Nest Wifi updates will be rolled out automatically in the background.

Update 6/17: Release notes for Google and Nest Wifi version 12871.57.12 are now available:

Improved device speeds on slow internet connections

Improved indoor location (802.11mc)

Local Home SDK integration on Nest Wifi router: local fulfillment of smart home actions with Google Assistant

General security, stability, and performance improvements

The Nest Wifi launched at Made by Google in October with a new Wifi point that doubles as a Google Assistant speaker. This 2019 device is managed in the Google Home app, while the old Google Wifi client is still available.

Behind the scenes, this firmware is based on Chrome 81. The Nest Wifi with this release will now support the Local Home SDK for “lower latency and higher reliability” smart home commands/Assistant Actions.

By adding support for the Node.js runtime of the Nest WiFi routers, the Local Home platform is now compatible with the full Nest WiFi system. This update means your local execution application can run on a self-healing mesh wireless network, and your users gain the benefits of expanded reliable home automation coverage.

