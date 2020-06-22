Back in October, Google announced an Android Developer Challenge to look for apps that take advantage of machine learning. As part of the 11 Weeks of Android, the 10 winners were revealed today.

Android Developer Challenges date back to the first SDK launch with Google bringing it back in light of emerging technologies like 5G, foldables, and ML. Developers were invited to submit a concept and the company selected 10 projects to guide.

This included an “all-expenses paid, working session with a panel of experts” in Mountain View, as well as Google Play promotion. The winners range from around the world and fit Google’s theme of “helpful innovation.”

AgroDoc helps farmers diagnose plant disease and make treatment plans. [Navneet Krishna; Kochi, India]

helps farmers diagnose plant disease and make treatment plans. [Navneet Krishna; Kochi, India] AgriFarm helps farmers detect plant diseases and prevent major damage in fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, corn and potatoes. [Balochisan, Pakistan]

helps farmers detect plant diseases and prevent major damage in fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, corn and potatoes. [Balochisan, Pakistan] Eskke streamlines mobile money management for people in the Congo, letting them transfer money, pay bills, buy subscriptions and essential airtime through SMS. [David Mumbere Kathoh; Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo]

streamlines mobile money management for people in the Congo, letting them transfer money, pay bills, buy subscriptions and essential airtime through SMS. [David Mumbere Kathoh; Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo] Leepi helps students learn hand gestures and symbols for American Sign Language. [Prince Patel; Bengaluru, India]

helps students learn hand gestures and symbols for American Sign Language. [Prince Patel; Bengaluru, India] MixPose is a live streaming platform that gives yoga teachers and fitness professionals the opportunity to teach, track alignment, and give feedback in real-time. [Peter Ma; San Francisco, California, USA]

is a live streaming platform that gives yoga teachers and fitness professionals the opportunity to teach, track alignment, and give feedback in real-time. [Peter Ma; San Francisco, California, USA] Pathfinder could help people with visual impairments navigate complex situations by identifying and calculating the trajectories of objects moving in their path. [Colin Shelton; Addison, Texas, USA]

could help people with visual impairments navigate complex situations by identifying and calculating the trajectories of objects moving in their path. [Colin Shelton; Addison, Texas, USA] Snore & Cough helps you identify and analyze snoring and coughing, to help provide info to users seeking assistance from a medical professional. [Ethan Fan; Mountain View, California, USA]

helps you identify and analyze snoring and coughing, to help provide info to users seeking assistance from a medical professional. [Ethan Fan; Mountain View, California, USA] Stila pairs with a wearable device, like the Fitbit wristband or a device running on Wear OS by Google to monitor and track the body’s stress levels. By monitoring stress levels over time, you have the chance to better understand and manage stress in your life. [Yingdin Wing; Munich, Germany]

pairs with a wearable device, like the Fitbit wristband or a device running on Wear OS by Google to monitor and track the body’s stress levels. By monitoring stress levels over time, you have the chance to better understand and manage stress in your life. [Yingdin Wing; Munich, Germany] Trashly makes recycling easier. Just point the on-device camera at an item, and through object detection, the app identifies and classifies plastic and paper cups, bags, bottles, etc. [Elvin Rakhmankulov; Chicago, Illinois, USA]

makes recycling easier. Just point the on-device camera at an item, and through object detection, the app identifies and classifies plastic and paper cups, bags, bottles, etc. [Elvin Rakhmankulov; Chicago, Illinois, USA] UnoDogs helps owners better support their pet’s wellness, providing customized information and fitness programs. [Chinmany Mishra; New Delhi, India]

Meanwhile, Google outlined this week’s Machine Learning sessions. Starting on Tuesday, the Android team will detail the overhauled ML Kit — touting developer usability and CameraX support improvements. This will be followed by custom models for when a “prepackaged SDK doesn’t quite satisfy your need.” The two days will feature codelabs, with Google closing on ML design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: