Anker’s latest Qi chargers on sale in today’s best deals, plus two Google Home Minis $40, more

Today’s best deals include Anker’s dual Qi charging pads, two Google Home Minis, and a 50% discount on the LG G7 Fit. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more in today’s best deals.

Anker launches new Amazon sale

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering a new batch of deals today that’s headlined by the PowerWave 10 Dual Qi Pad for $36. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date.

Anker’s PowerWave 10 delivers two Qi charging pads with up to 7.5W speeds. It’s an ideal nightstand solution for powering up multiple devices, such as an iPhone and AirPods. Its sleek design won’t take up too much room, either, which is great. Check out the entire sale here.

Get two Google Home Mini Smart Speakers

Today only, Woot offers a 2-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $40. As a comparison, there’s at least $70 worth of value here but Best Buy is currently charging $30 per unit. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google…” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news, and more.

LG’s budget-friendly G7 Fit Android Smartphone

B&H offers the unlocked LG G7 Fit 32GB Android Smartphone for $149. Typically fetching $300 at Best Buy, here you’ll pocket 50% in savings. Today’s offer also matches our previous mention for the all-time low, as well.

Centered around a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision Display, LG’s G7 Fit comes packed with other notable features like IP67 water-resistance, a rear 16MP camera, and built-in fingerprint sensor. While there’s only 32GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion down the road. Plus, with support for Android Pie, you’ll be able to experience enhanced gesture navigation, digital wellbeing functionality, and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moshi Lounge Q Wireless Charger review: Upgrade your workspace [Video]

EarFun Free Review: Wireless earbuds packed with features for just $50 [Video]

Moshi IonGo 5K Duo Review: Lightning and USB-C in a stylish package [Video]

Tribit StormBox Micro Review: Big sound in a small, portable package [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: