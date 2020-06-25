The wild world of Android tablets throws up some interesting hardware at different ends of the spectrum. Panasonic has now unveiled a rugged Android-powered tablet in the form of the Toughbook A3.

With Microsoft withdrawing support for Windows Embedded CE and Windows Embedded Handheld mobile operating systems, many industry devices are having to shift to Android. Therefore, the Panasonic Toughbook A3 is one of the latest devices having to make this shift.

Designed for industry, the Toughbook A3 is unlike the slim and svelte tablets you’re probably used to, and with good reason, as this is designed for usage within industry rather than at home.

It features a 10.1-inch FHD+ LCD display with a peak brightness of 500 nits alongside rain-sensing and gloved usability modes. Inside you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD. It also has a SIM tray for connections to 4G LTE networks as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

Battery life is rated at around nine hours and is charged via USB-C. However, you can connect USB-A devices with other ports for optional accessories. Optional extra accessories also include a stylus, card reader, and even barcode readers.

The Panasonic Toughbook A3 also has a MIL-STD-810H rating alongside an IP65 certification for water and dust resistance. Panasonic also claims that it should be able to withstand a 6-foot drop.

It will only come with Android Pie pre-installed, which, given the industry application, is less important, but when you consider that the Panasonic Toughbook A3 will start at $2,699, is quite shocking.

