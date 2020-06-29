Anker Android accessories start at $10 in today’s deals, plus Ring Video Doorbell from $80, more

Today’s best deals include Anker’s latest sale from $10, the latest Ring Video Doorbell from $80, and Amazon’s new Fire 8 is now $60 for a limited time. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker deals start at $10 in latest sale

Anker is rolling into the week with a fresh sale at Amazon, offering notable price drops on some of its latest USB-C charging gear. Headlining today is the 36W PowerPort III Duo Wall Charger for $21. Regularly up to $30, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low price as well as our previous mention. This compact wall charger offers two USB-C ports, delivering a combined 36W of power output. It’s a solid option for charging up smartphones and other small to mid-range devices. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Amazon’s new Ring Video Doorbell sees first price cut

Amazon currently offers the new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell bundled with the Ring Chime for $100. Down from this bundle’s $130 list price, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and is subsequently a new all-time low. Ring’s latest offering in the video doorbell space delivers 1080p feeds alongside motion alerts, the introduction of privacy zones, and improved night vision. There’s the expected integration with Ring’s larger security ecosystem and also the ability to add-on an optional solar charging mount down the road. More on sale from $80.

Latest Fire 8 Tablet drops to $60

Amazon offers the new version of the very popular Fire 8 32GB for just $60. That’s $30 off and the first discount we’ve seen on this upgraded USB-C powered, 12-hour tablet that debuted in May. This is a great device for video chatting, Facebook/Netflix/Prime Video, and of course Kindle book reading and Alexa. It comes with a headphone jack, 1280 x 800-pixel display, Bluetooth 5.0, front and rear 720P cameras, and 32GB of storage expandable via SD card slot.

