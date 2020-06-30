One of the appeals of having a smart thermostat is how it automatically adapts to your routines. Google this summer is bringing its “Seasonal Savings” tuning program to all Nest Thermostats.

Google calls “Seasonal Savings” a “personal energy assistant” that makes small schedule tweaks to conserve energy and ultimately lower your bill. It was previously only available to utility customers that were Nest energy partners.

By adjusting your schedule just a fraction of a degree each day, users save energy while staying comfortable. These little changes can really add up—the average customer sees 3 to 5 percent in energy savings on their home’s heating and cooling systems.

The changes factor in everything Nest knows about your home and temperature preferences. Another focus is saving energy during peak cost periods over the course of a day.

The goal is to not “compromise your comfort,” with changes usually “just a fraction of a degree each day.”

Over the course of the entire tune-up period, the changes typically add up to about 1°F. The biggest temperature adjustments usually happen while you’re asleep or away, so you may never even notice the changes made by Seasonal Savings.

Google is now bringing Seasonal Savings to all Nest Thermostat owners this summer in the US and Canada (except Quebec). When available, a notification will appear on the device and in the Nest app to opt-in.

