Some smart home products are easier to install than others that require wiring and mounting. The US Google Store will now let you directly schedule and pay for professional installations as you shop for Nest products.

Google is expanding its existing partnerships with Handy and OnTech Smart Services so that you can “Add professional installation” to your Nest order. Just before you “Add to cart,” there’s a new checkbox to apply the offering for $99 — in the case of a Nest Hello and most other products.

You complete the normal Google payment process and are then prompted to schedule a local appointment. Handy says it’s offering is available nationwide with over 300,000 professionals. The following products are eligible for installation:

Nest Hello Video Doorbell: $99

Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E: From $99

Indoor and outdoor Nest cameras: From $99

Google Wifi and Nest Wifi: $99

Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect: $99

Nest Secure Alarm System: $119

Nest Protect Smoke & CO Alarm: From $99

There are no Smart Displays or speakers, while the inclusion of Google/Nest Wifi is odd given the plug-and-play nature. Meanwhile, it makes sense for cameras, smoke alarms, and security systems. This integrated Nest installation process is live today on the Google Store.

More about Google Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: