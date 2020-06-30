The TiVo Stream 4K was first announced earlier this year and, following a launch in May, it’s been relatively well-received. Now, TiVo is extending the launch price for the Stream 4K through the end of July.

When it first launched, the Stream 4K hit a price point of just $49. Originally, that was supposed to jump up to $69 on June 25th, as I noted in my recent review of the product. Quietly, though, TiVo has extended that launch pricing.

Noted in the terms and conditions, TiVo notes that the “special offer” is valid through July 30th, 2020 “or while supplies last.” The company hasn’t publicly noted the extension and, as a result, has no explanation for why it extended the sale. Presumably, though, this might just be due to a lack of traction on the product’s sale.

Special offer valid 5/6/2020 12:00am PT through 7/30/2020 11:59 pm PT, or while supplies last. Promotion is only valid in the US. Offer is non-transferable, may not be resold and may not be combined with other offers or promotions.

In any case, a $49 price makes the TiVo Stream 4K a pretty solid offering, especially for those looking for a solid live TV experience. Check out our full review for more information. You can buy Stream 4K directly from TiVo.

