Motorola One Action hits $250 in today’s best deals, plus HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook $80 off, more

Wednesday’s best deals include the Motorola One Action at $250, plus HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $80 off, and the Belkin SoundForm Elite Assistant Speaker at $230. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola One Action hits $250

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for $250. Slashing $100 off the going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and comes within $22 of the all-time low.

Centered around a 6.3-inch CinemaVision display, Motorola One Action is powered by an octa-core processor and packs 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple camera system comprised of 5MP depth, 12MP wide-angle, and 16MP sensors.

HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is $80 off

Amazon is currently offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 for $300. Saving you $80 from the usual $380 going rate, today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $5 of the all-time low.

HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its folding 14-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel Pentium processor and packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of SSD storage. Plus, a 10-hour battery life means the x360 Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more all day long. Sports dual USB-C ports as well as a single USB-A slot and a microSD card reader

Belkin SoundForm Elite Assistant Speaker at $230

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $230. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale since launching in May and matches the all-time low.

As one of Belkin’s latest debuts, the new SoundForm Elite delivers hi-fi audio playback thanks to full-resonant bass and crystal-clear mixes. Onboard access to Google Assistant makes it easy to rock out to your favorite tunes alongside offering smart home control and more. There’s also a built-in 10W Qi charging pad integrated into the top of the speaker. Learn more in our launch coverage.

