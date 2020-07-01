In 2018, YouTube added a number of Digital Wellbeing features to help manage people’s use of the video service. The YouTube mobile apps are now adding bedtime reminder notifications.

Update 7/1: Bedtime reminders are now widely rolled out on YouTube for Android and iOS.

Original 5/20: With bedtime reminders, YouTube will prompt you to stop watching videos at a set time every day. Users can determine the start and end times, while the notification can be customized so that it does not interrupt a video you’re currently viewing. In addition to dismissing, you can snooze the reminder for 10 minutes.

From YouTube, visit Settings > “Remind me when it’s time for bed” or customize from the “Time Watched” page.

YouTube’s bedtime reminders join alerts to take a break — available in 15 to 180-minute increments, with the Google video site noting how 3 billion such notifications have been sent in the past two years.

Other Digital Wellbeing features in YouTube include keeping track of how many minutes/hours you’ve watched, the ability to combine all daily notifications into one scheduled digest, and the broader ability to disable sound and vibration alerts during certain hours.

Google hopes that today’s launch will help better manage your sleep schedule amid it being “especially hard to stick to your routine” due to COVID-19 disruptions. Bedtimes reminders will be rolling out over the next few days.

